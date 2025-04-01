Marine Le Pen sentenced to four years in prison

1 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head of the National Rally’s parliamentary faction Marine Le Pen has been sentenced to four years in prison and the immediate loss of her electoral rights for five years, according to the ruling of a Paris court in the parliamentary assistants case.

Under the verdict, Le Pen will be required to wear an electronic bracelet for two of the four years. She has also been ordered to pay a 100,000 euro fine.

Due to her immediate disqualification from holding office, Le Pen will be unable to run in the 2027 French presidential election.

Le Pen was found guilty of embezzling funds intended for hiring assistants in the European Parliament.

In addition, the court convicted 8 legislators and 12 parliamentary assistants, estimating the total funds involved at 4 million euro.