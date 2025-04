1 Apr. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin spoke about Russia's cooperation with OPEC+ during a strategic session on the development of the oil and coal industry until 2050.

According to the Prime Minister, Russia closely cooperates with its colleagues in the alliance and takes a responsible approach to energy security issues.

Mishustin also noted that Russia accounts for 10% of the global oil market. He also added that the oil sector contributes about 20% to the country's GDP.