$1.8 million invested in Tbilisi Airport development

1 Apr. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Tav Georgia, the company that manages the airports in Georgia's capital and Batumi, 5 million lari (approximately $1.8) were allocated for the development of Tbilisi Airport infrastructure in 2024.

Investments in the airport are increasing against the backdrop of a constant rise in passenger traffic, the company reported. In 2024, the airport received 4.7 million passengers, marking a 29% increase compared to the previous year.

According to the company, the passport control area and waiting rooms were expanded, and modern passenger and freight elevators were installed at the capital's airport. The road surface in the adjacent area was renovated and parking spaces was increased to 1,100 cars.