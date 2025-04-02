New French ambassador arrives in Russia

2 Apr. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

New French ambassador Nicolas de Riviere has arrived in Russia and presented copies of his credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, the diplomatic mission said.

"Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko received copies of credentials from the newly appointed ambassador of the French Republic to the Russian Federation, Nicolas de Riviere," the statement reads.

De Riviere was France's permanent representative to the United Nations from 2019 to 2025. Previously, he served in various organizations of the UN system, and also worked at France’s embassies in The Hague and Washington.