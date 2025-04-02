Eight OPEC+ members to meet this week - report

2 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

OPEC+ ministers from eight nations that are gradually raising oil output will meet online on April 3 and are likely to approve a further hike in production from May, sources from the producer group said.

Eight members of OPEC+ are scheduled to raise oil output by 135,000 barrels per day in May, Reuters reported.

That would be the second monthly increase under a plan to unwind some of the millions of barrels per day of cuts the group has had in place since 2022.

Two of the OPEC+ sources said the meeting was to review plans for some members to make additional output cuts to compensate for pumping above their quotas.

Two others said the group's plan to continue to unwind their most recent layer of oil output cuts was expected to remain unchanged for May.

OPEC+ has been cutting output by 5.85 million bpd, equal to about 5.7% of global supply.