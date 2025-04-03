Türkiye's inflation growth slows in March

3 Apr. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In March, inflation in Türkiye was about 38% year-on-year, while the rate of price growth has been declining for the tenth month in a row. In February, inflation rates were around 39% year-on-year, according to a Turkstat report.

Excluding food, consumer prices rose by 37.42% in March from 42.1% in February, which is the lowest level since December 2021.

It should be noted that in March, Türkiye's national currency fell to a record low amid the arrest of Istanbul's opposition mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu, and subsequent protests. The dollar was valued at 41 lira for the first time in history.