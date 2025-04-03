Syria interested in developing cooperation with Russia

3 Apr. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow's cooperation with Damascus is of great importance for Syria, the Syrian Minister of Economy and Trade Nidal al-Shaar stated.

The minister spoke about the type of relations with Russia that Syria is interested in.

"The new stage requires that these relations be comprehensive and balanced. We want Syria and Russia to maintain a friendship not only at the governmental level but also among our peoples… And we are working on this",

Nidal al-Shaar said.

The Syrian minister emphasized that continuing bilateral cooperation is essential not only for political, but also for technical reasons, RIA Novosti reports.