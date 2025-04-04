Oil prices fall below $69 per barrel

4 Apr. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Oil prices continue to fall following OPEC+ decisions and the introduction of new tariffs by US leader Donald Trump. The price of a barrel of Brent fell below $69 for the first time in a month.

Reports indicate that June futures fell by almost 2%, reaching $68.86 per barrel, while May futures also declined by almost 2%, reaching $65.66 per barrel.

Yesterday, analysts recorded the maximum drop in the price of Brent since 2022.

Let us remind you that earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of large-scale tariffs that will affect imports from 185 countries.

It was also reported that OPEC+ countries have decided to increase oil production by 400,000 barrels per day from May.