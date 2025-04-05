Green energy corridor agreement signed in Baku

5 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria agreed to establish a Green Energy Corridor to enhance regional electricity transmission and trade, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy reported.

A Memorandum of Understanding was finalized during the ongoing 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku.

The deal was signed by Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Georgia's Deputy Minister of Economy Vakhtang Tsintsadze and Bulgaria's Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov.

The deal includes plans for joint investment projects, development of electricity infrastructure and integration with the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity.

The initiative is designed to facilitate the transmission of renewable energy across the four countries, thereby enhancing energy security, promoting the use of clean energy, and boosting regional cooperation in the energy sector, according to the ministry.

The four countries will collaborate on developing green interconnectors and other infrastructure to support the transmission and trade of renewable energy. The memorandum also emphasizes the importance of regulatory harmonization and market synchronization to ensure the smooth functioning of the corridor.