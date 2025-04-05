Khachaturyan signs law launching Armenia's EU accession process

5 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has signed a law launching the process of the country’s accession to the European Union, the presidential office said.

On March 26, Armenian legislators passed the second and final reading of the law on setting the country’s EU accession process into motion. Sixty-four deputies voted for the bill, and 7 voted against it.

Only MPs from the ruling Civil Contract party voted for the bill. MPs from the opposition I Have Honor Alliance formed around ex-president Serzh Sargsyan voted against the bill, and MPs from the opposition Armenia Alliance abstained.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan pointed out that a referendum needs to be held to decide on launching EU accession.