Solar power plants to supply electricity to Jabrayil

5 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Agreements on three solar energy projects were signed in Baku as part of the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry reported.

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and CEO of the Enerso Jabrayil LLC Eldar Mammadzade signed the Investment Agreement relating to the “Ufuq” Solar PV Project with a capacity of 50 MW in Azerbaijan between the country's government and the LLC, AzerTAc reported.

Shahbazov and CEO of the Clean Energy Jabrayil LLC Khayala Nagiyeva signed Investment Agreement relating to the “Shams” Solar PV Project with a capacity of 50 MW in Azerbaijan between the country's government and the LLC.

Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov and CEO of Nobel Energy Limited Vugar Samadli signed Implementation Agreement relating to the Assessment, Development and Implementation of 30 MW Solar Plant in Nakhchivan between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and Nobel Energy Limited.

The projects, which are important for the development of the green energy zone, are expected to generate 268 million kWh of electricity annually, saving 59 million cubic meters of gas and reducing 128,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.