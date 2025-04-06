Earthquake hits Tbilisi outskirts in the morning

6 Apr. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the morning of April 6, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 occurred near Tbilisi, the National Seismic Monitoring Center of Georgia reported on its website.

The tremors were recorded 4 km from Tbilisi at approximately 08:06 local time (07:06 Moscow time).

Their hypocenter was located at a depth of 24 km. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

Earlier this week, an earthquake was recorded on the Armenian-Georgian border. Its epicenter was located on the territory of Armenia just a few kilometers from the border between the two countries. The earthquake was occurred at around 14:00 (13:00 Moscow time). No injuries were reported.