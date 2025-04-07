Russia, China and Iran to hold nuclear-related meeting in Moscow

7 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Trilateral consultations by Russia, China and Iran on the Iranian nuclear program will be held in Moscow on April 7-8, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai has said.

"A regular trilateral meeting will be held today or tomorrow in Moscow. China, Russia and Iran will discuss various aspects related to the nuclear issue, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and UN Security Council Resolution 2231," Esmail Baghai said.

On March 14, consultations on nuclear issues involving the deputy foreign ministers of Russia, China and Iran took place in Beijing. Following the discussions, the parties agreed to concentrate their efforts on finding "viable and sustainable negotiating solutions".