Iran may offer US temporary nuclear deal

11 Apr. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran intends to offer the US a temporary nuclear deal at the upcoming talks in Oman, Axios reports, citing informed sources.

The newspaper indicates that Tehran, before continuing negotiations on a comprehensive agreement, plans to propose working on a temporary agreement.

Sources report that Iran considers Donald Trump's option of reaching a nuclear deal in two months unrealistic and plans to buy more time to avoid escalation.

It is noted that the temporary agreement could include suspending some of Iran's uranium enrichment work, reducing its stockpiles, and providing inspectors with greater access to nuclear facilities.

The document could also include an extension of the "immediate return" mechanism and a demand from Tehran that the US suspend pressure on the Iranian economy.