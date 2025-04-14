Turkish delegation visits Khojaly and Khankendi

14 Apr. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Turkish delegation, which includes the leadership of the city of Kayseri, rectors of universities, deputies and members of political parties, is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

During the visit, the guests toured the Azerbaijani cities of Khankendi and Khojaly, as well as Karabakh University. They were received by representatives of the office of the Azerbaijani President's Special Envoy.

It is noted that the delegation was informed about the progress of restoration work in Khankendi and Khojaly. In addition to this, they met with students of Karabakh University.