Türkiye engages in maritime planning

16 Apr. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ankara University website

The National Center for Maritime Law of Türkiye has presented to the public the first academic work on maritime spatial planning, an interactive map made taking into account the country's national interests.

The National Center for Maritime Law of Türkiye at Ankara University (DEHUKAM) has published the first interactive map dedicated to Maritime Spatial Planning (MSP): it allows the maximum use of the seas surrounding the country, taking into account the national rights and interests.

The map, posted on the university's website www.dmpturkiye.dehukam.org, fully reflects the planning of economic, scientific and military activities outside the territorial waters of Türkiye. It also marks the zones allocated for various types of use of maritime spaces.