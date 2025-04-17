Türkiye hosts Black Sea security meeting

17 Apr. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to a source in the Turkish Defense Ministry, the meeting on security in the Black Sea, held in Türkiye, brought together military delegations from 21 countries..

The parties discussed the situation with shipping in the region in the context of the Ukrainian settlement. Military representatives agreed that Ankara would ensure maritime security, as well as comply with the provisions of the Montreux Convention until the end of the conflict in Ukraine, RIA Novosti reports.

It should be noted that the Montreux Convention regulates the shipping regime in the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits. Under the 1936 agreement, merchant ships can pass through the straits freely under any circumstances, but Türkiye can block or restrict the passage of other countries' navies through them during wartime.