China always supported sovereignty of Azerbaijan

17 Apr. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The newly appointed Chinese ambassador to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, conveyed greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Aliyev, in turn, expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked the diplomat to convey his greetings to the Chinese leader.

She stated that Beijing supports the successful development of Azerbaijan. According to the ambassador, China has always supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The head of the Chinese diplomatic mission further noted that Chinese-Azerbaijani relations are of a strategic partnership nature and friendly.

Lu Mei promised to make every effort to develop ties. She stressed that Azerbaijan is successfully developing thanks to the legacy of national leader Heydar Aliyev.