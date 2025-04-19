Russia announces truce for Easter

19 Apr. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia is halting military operations on all fronts for the holy holiday of Easter. The relevant order was announced by Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin press service has just disseminated information about the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt military operations as part of a special military operation from 6 p.m. Saturday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

He announced this decision during conversation with Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, who reported to the president on the state of affairs on the fronts of the special military operation.

"Guided by humanitarian considerations, today, from 6 p.m. to midnight from Sunday to Monday, the Russian side is declaring an Easter truce. I order that all military operations be halted for this period,”

– Vladimir Putin said.