Double earthquake recorded in Azerbaijan

19 Apr. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Elizaveta Perelygina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Two earthquakes in Azerbaijan and one in Georgia were recorded today by Caucasian seismologists. All three had a small magnitude and did not cause any casualties or injuries.

Today, two earthquakes occurred in the Republic of Azerbaijan. The first of them was recorded by Azerbaijani seismologists in the Yardimli District at about 15:00 Moscow time.

The local feature of these tremors was their proximity to the district seismological station. The epicenter was located 10 km to the northeast. With a magnitude of 3.3 and a focal depth of about 11 km, the earthquake was almost not felt on the surface.