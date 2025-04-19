Four slopes of Mount Beshtau in fire

19 Apr. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A serious fire situation developed this evening on Mount Beshtau in Stavropol: for unknown reasons, its slopes caught fire in four places. One fire has already been extinguished, firefighters are working to localize the remaining three.

According to the State Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for the Stavropol Territory, today, four fires of different sizes were recorded on Mount Beshtau, one of the main natural attractions of Stavropol.

At least one of the fires occurred on the slope of Beshtau facing the city of Lermontov. At the same time, rescuers do not specify whether the forest or dry grass is burning.

It is known that one source of fire has already been extinguished. Areas of 2,000, 700 and 300 square meters continue to burn at different heights.