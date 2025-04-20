Christians and Catholics around the world celebrate the bright holiday of Easter

20 Apr. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, believers around the world are celebrating Easter, the Resurrection of Christ. In the Old Testament, Easter was celebrated by the Jews in memory of the Exodus of the Jewish people from Egypt to the Promised Land. Today's Easter is celebrated in honor of the atoning sacrifice of the Son of God Jesus Christ, who was crucified on Mount Golgotha ​​near Jerusalem, buried by his closest disciples and resurrected on the third day. With the miraculous resurrection of the Savior, death was defeated, and the opportunity for eternal life was opened to mankind.

Last night, a solemn Easter service was held in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow, led by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus'. The service included a religious procession, the Easter Matins, and the Divine Liturgy. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the Easter service.

In his traditional Easter message for 2025, Patriarch Kirill congratulated the clergy and believers on the great holiday of the Bright Resurrection of Christ.

"Christ is Risen! With these life-affirming words filled with great spiritual power, I cordially greet you all and congratulate you on the great and radiant holiday of Holy Easter. It is no coincidence that church tradition calls this day the holiday of holidays and the triumph of triumphs, for the Resurrection of Christ is the strong foundation of our faith and hope",

Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus' Kirill said.

The Prime Minister of the country Mikhail Mishustin also congratulated the Russian believers on Easter.

"The bright Resurrection of Christ is a special day for millions of believers. It represents rebirth and hope and reminds us how important it is to help our neighbors, to show mercy and kindness",

Mikhail Mishustin said.

The Chairperson of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko also congratulated the residents of the country on Easter, noting that this holiday fills people's hearts with love and faith in the triumph of life.

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin congratulated all believers on Easter and shared a story about the Church of the Tikhvin Icon of the Mother of God, where the first service of the day was held.

In St. Petersburg, the Easter service was held in the Kazan Cathedral, led by Metropolitan Varsonofy of St. Petersburg and Ladoga.

A direct flight from Jerusalem delivered a particle of the Holy Fire to the Stavropol Territory, after which it was distributed to churches in the North Caucasus and some southern regions of Russia.

The holiday is also celebrated with special solemnity in the South Caucasus. For example, in Georgia, where the majority of the population are Orthodox Christians, the Resurrection of Christ (Akhdgoma in Georgian) is one of the most beloved holidays. On Easter, Georgians greet each other with the words "Kriste Aghdga!" (Christ is Risen!), and in response they receive - "Cheshmaritad Aghdga!" (Indeed He is Risen).

Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II addressed the believers with a message.

"The evil force was not satisfied with simply deceiving Adam and Eve. In various ways, it is still trying to persuade humanity to its side and destroy the image of God in it. But sin and death could not completely break man",

Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II said.

According to the Patriarch, only the church reveals to us the true purpose of life, helps us to look into the soul and offers the truest and most correct opportunity to distinguish between good and evil.

On Easter night, festive services were held in all Orthodox churches of Azerbaijan, which is home to a large Christian community. The First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated believers on the holiday.

The Christian community has a special place in Azerbaijani society, its representatives make a significant contribution to the development of Azerbaijan, the congratulatory letter of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reads.

"Today, the Christian community holds a special place in our society, where an atmosphere of national and spiritual solidarity and exemplary tolerance prevails. I am pleased to note that our Christian citizens are honorably represented in the public, political, and cultural life of the country and make a valuable contribution to the development and progress of our common home — Azerbaijan",

Ilham Aliyev said.

According to him, in Azerbaijan, which has rich traditions of tolerance, there has never been a case of religious or faith-based discrimination throughout its history, and the country’s ethnocultural diversity has been preserved to this day.

The Azerbaijani leader wished the believers a joyful celebration, and happiness and well-being to their families.

In Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also extended Easter greetings.

"I congratulate all Christians of our country on Easter! This bright holiday represents spiritual renewal and purification, instills hope and joy in the hearts of believers",

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The Kazakh leader also noted that Christianity, like other religions, plays an important role in the life of the country, and Easter traditions have long contributed to the preservation of family values ​​and the strengthening of the cohesion and solidarity of the people of Kazakhstan, calling people to goodness and harmony.

Together with the Orthodox churches, the Armenian Apostolic Church also celebrates Easter this year. From early morning, the Easter Matins service was held in Armenian churches.

The holiday of the Holy Resurrection, called Zatik in Armenia, means liberation, deliverance from sins and a return to God. Followers of the Armenian Apostolic Church greet each other with the words: "Kristos haryav i merelots" ("Christ is risen from the dead") and answer: "Orhnyal e harutyune Khristosi" ("Blessed is the Resurrection of Christ").

In Abkhazia, the President Badra Gunba congratulated the residents of the republic on the bright Easter holiday.

"Easter is the time when we return to spiritual values, remember mercy, compassion and mutual support. This holiday unites us in the desire for peace and harmony, inspires good deeds and noble actions",

Badra Gunba said.

He wished each Abkhaz family good health, prosperity, peace and kindness.

Let us recall that according to Church tradition, Easter is celebrated for 40 days, until the Feast of the Ascension of the Lord, commemorating the 40 days Jesus spent with his disciples after the Resurrection. The first week after Easter is called Bright Week.