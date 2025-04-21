Azerbaijani Foreign Minister receives Vietnamese delegation

21 Apr. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Le Thi Thu Hang today, the press service of the country's Foreign Ministry reported.

The main topic of the meeting between representatives of the two countries' foreign policy departments included bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, as well as the regional and international situation, AZERTAC reports.

The meeting participants noted the major role of mutual visits and contacts, as well as political consultations aimed at supporting and developing the current political dialogue.

They also discussed broad prospects for expanding cooperation in various fields - including in economy, trade, agriculture, tourism, education, energy security - while noting the existing reserve potential of the Azerbaijan-Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation.

Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the guests on the current situation in the region, as well as on the large-scale restoration and construction efforts carried out in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation.

The meeting participants exchanged views on a number of other international and regional issues.