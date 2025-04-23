Trump to visit three Middle Eastern countries in May

23 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump will travel to the Middle East from May 13 to 16, with visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates all on the agenda, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

According to the spokesperson, the trip is intended to help “strengthen ties” with the Middle Eastern countries.

“He will have many bilateral meetings and talks and we look forward to the trip,” Leavitt said.

The three-country tour will be Trump’s second foreign trip since returning to office.