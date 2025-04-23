Russia negotiating with U.S., tense work underway - Peskov

23 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the negotiations between Russia and the United States on the conflict in Ukraine difficult and time-consuming.

"There is a lot of hard work going on. We're talking to the Americans. The process is difficult and time-consuming. You should not expect immediate results, this work cannot be carried out publicly," Peskov said.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will this week travel to Russia, where he expects to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.