Tokayev names Russia Kazakhstan’s major strategic partner

24 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

"Russia is Kazakhstan’s major strategic partner and its reliable ally. Kazakhstan and Russia demarcated the longest land frontier on the continent on the basis of mutual consent from the very beginning," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Kazakhstan’s cooperation with China has deep roots, the Kazakh president added.

He noted the Chinese people has never done harm to the Kazakh people, nor will it do in the future.