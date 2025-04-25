25 Apr. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

US Congressman Marlin Stutzman announced the new Syrian leadership's readiness for dialogue and normalization of relations with Israel, the USA and other Middle Eastern countries.

The politician emphasized that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's commitment to the preservation of the unity of the Arab Republic is one of the conditions for normalizing relations between Damascus and Tel Aviv.

He added that the new head of the SAR is concerned about the possible division of the country in the region. According to him, al-Sharaa believes that Israel must refrain from bombing Syria or invading the Golan Heights.

Stutzman also noted that Damascus is calling for the lifting of sanctions. The congressman believes this should be considered.