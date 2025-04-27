27 Apr. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Decisions on the dismissal and hiring of US civil servants will be made based on their commitment to the political agenda of US President Donald Trump, the US media report.

The key characteristic of US officials will be their willingness to follow the political course of US President Donald Trump. Decisions on the dismissal or hiring of an employee will be made on this basis, US media reports, citing sources.

According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), control over the personnel policy of government agencies will be entrusted to the Federal Office of Personnel Management, an independent body under the US government. The changes occurred after Elon Musk's decision to end his activities as head of the Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE).