Death toll rises in Bandar Abbas

27 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IRNA

An explosion occurred in the city of Bandar Abbas in Iran yesterday, causing a major fire. The death toll continues to rise, at least 28 people have been killed. The fire has been 90% contained.

The death toll from the explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port in the city of Bandar Abbas in Iran has risen to 28 people, Press TV reports.

"The death toll from the explosion in southern Iran has risen to 28,"

- the Press TV informed.

Iranian Interior Minister Iskandar Momeni noted that the fire in the port has been 90% contained. According to his forecast, rescuers should finish their work within a few hours.