Russia offers Iran help in connection with Bandar Abbas explosion

27 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A devastating explosion occurred in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas yesterday, killing at least 28 people. In connection with the tragedy, Russian President Putin expressed his condolences and offered Russia's help in eliminating the consequences of the explosion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian in connection with the explosion in the port of Bandar Abbas. The relevant message was published by the Kremlin.

"Please accept my deep condolences in connection with the loss of life and large-scale destruction caused by the explosion in the port of Shahid Rajaee. Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims,”

- Vladimir Putin wrote.