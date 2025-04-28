Lavrov and Rubio discuss Russia-U.S. contacts

28 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The parties continued a fruitful exchange of views on the key aspects of Russia-U.S. political dialogue, which has significantly intensified recently," the statement reads.

The top Russian and U.S. diplomats agreed to maintain contact at all levels.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff held a meeting on April 25, which was their fourth one this year.