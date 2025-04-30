Wizz Air resumes Kutaisi-Madrid flights

30 Apr. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Hungarian airline has resumed flights between Kutaisi and Madrid. The first flight between these cities after a break was carried out yesterday.

Since yesterday, the Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air has resumed flights from Kutaisi to Madrid, a statement distributed by the Union of Airports of Georgia on April 30 reads.

A321neo aircraft will fly to the capital of Spain twice a week: on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The first such flight was carried out on April 29. There were 230 passengers on board.

Kutaisi International Airport is the only airport in Georgia from which it is possible to fly directly to Madrid and Barcelona.