Senate of Uzbekistan approves treaty on allied relations with Azerbaijan

30 Apr. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The treaty on allied relations between Baku and Tashkent was ratified by the Senate of Uzbekistan. The presidents of the two countries signed the document in 2024.

The law on ratification of the Treaty on allied relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan was approved by the Senate of the Oliy Majlis.

It is specified that the document was approved today during the 6th plenary session.

The treaty was signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev during the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of the two countries on August 23, 2024, in Tashkent.