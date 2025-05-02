Kocharyan's party to support Pashinyan's impeachment

2 May. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the Armenian parliament, opposition forces have once again raised the issue of impeaching Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The Hayastan (Armenia) faction of former President Robert Kocharyan is ready to provide 28 votes out of the necessary 54 in the event of impeachment.

The opposition faction recalled that at least 36 signatures are required to initiate a vote of no confidence in Pashinyan.

"The Armenia faction unanimously confirms its readiness to provide signatures of all 28 of its MPs to launch the impeachment process, if the initiators can provide the missing eight signatures and publicly declare their ability and responsibility to provide the necessary number of people for the success of the impeachment",

the statement of the faction reads.

To carry out the impeachment, the support of at least 54 MPs is required.

The opposition also emphasized that the citizen protests would help the process, and strong nationwide pressure is needed.

There are 34 opposition MPs in the Armenian parliament, along with 4 independent MPs.

Earlier, the initiative to launch the impeachment procedure against the Prime Minister was put forward by the civil movement "We are awake".