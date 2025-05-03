European Union intends to increase gas supplies from Azerbaijan

3 May. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan reports on European countries’ enduring interest in increasing gas supplies from the republic. Baku also noted the role Türkiye plays in this matter.

European countries are interested in large volumes of Azerbaijani gas supplies, the head of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan said, speaking at a ministerial session within the framework of the summit on natural resources in Istanbul.

At the same time, Parviz Shahbazov noted that there is a need for support mechanisms of long-term contracts,

“Otherwise, investing large amounts of money in gas production may be risky in the absence of a guarantee of its delivery to the final destination and sale on the market,”

– the head of the ministry said.

Shahbazov also highly praised Türkiye’s role as through its territory energy resources are supplied to Europe.

Two weeks ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan approved the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Natural Gas, concluded between the Turkish and Azerbaijani governments.