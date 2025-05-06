Belarusian Prime Minister visits Karabakh

6 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZerTAc

Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

The PM visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and laid a wreath at his tomb. Turchin also visited Victory Park in Baku opened on November 8, 2024 to honor the victory of the Azerbaijani people in the Karabakh War.

Later, the Prime Minister of Belarus has arrived in the Fuzuli district, liberated from occupation. At the Fuzuli International Airport, he was welcomed by Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

The Belarusian PM was informed about the Fuzuli International Airport. Fuzuli International Airport, which was built in approximately 9 months.