6 May. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli warplanes have struck the capital of Yemen, Sanaa. The Israeli Air Force's attacks targeted Houthi targets, media reports.

According to Yemeni media reports, the strikes hit Sanaa International Airport. The Israeli warplanes also targeted Houthi positions in the province of Amran.

Let us remind you that in March, the US Army launched massive strikes on targets in Yemen in response to the Houthi attacks on the US Navy vessels and merchant ships in the Red Sea.