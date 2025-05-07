Azerbaijan ready to invest in Vietnam's green energy

7 May. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Azerbaijan has declared the country’s readiness to invest in Vietnam's renewable energy and underlined the great potential for Azerbaijani-Vietnamese cooperation in various fields.

Azerbaijan is ready to invest in Vietnam's renewable energy, President Ilham Aliyev said in a press statement with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam.

Ilham Aliyev also noted that Azerbaijan and Vietnam have great potential for cooperation in the defense sector, as well as in trade, economy, culture, education, energy, transport and other areas.