U.S. Secretary of State to visit Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Qatar

12 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Türkiye on May 11-16, the U.S. State Department said.

Rubio will accompany U.S. President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia and Qatar between May 11 and 14, where the president “will look to strengthen ties between the U.S. and Gulf partners”.

The statement said Rubio’s engagements with senior officials during the trip “will advance solutions to global and regional challenges, expand bilateral trade and investment, and reaffirm our strategic partnerships.”

Following the Gulf visit, the top U.S. diplomat will head to the Turkish city of Antalya from May 14 to 16 to attend the NATO Informal Foreign Ministers Meeting.

Rubio will join his counterparts to discuss security priorities for the Alliance, including increased Allied defense investment and ending the Ukraine conflict.