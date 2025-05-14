New acting mayor appointed in Batumi

14 May. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Giorgi Murvanidze has been appointed acting mayor of Batumi. This was reported by the press service of the city administration on May 14.

In this position, Murvanidze will replace Archil Chikovani, who resigned the day before without providing an explanation. His term of office had expired in October. He had headed the Batumi mayor's office since the fall of 2021.

"The head of the Adjara government, Sulkhan Tamazashvili, thanked Archil Chikovani for his work and wished Giorgi Murvanidze success in his new position",

Batumi mayor's office said.

Murvanidze is a lawyer. He previously held the position of Deputy Head of the Levan Samkharauli National Forensic Bureau.