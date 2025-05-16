Russia advocates mutually beneficial economic cooperation with U.S. - Lavrov

16 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is not against building mutually beneficial cooperation with the U.S. in the economy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that U.S. President Donald Trump has also expressed his interest in it.

He recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin explained at a meeting with Delovaya Rossiya not long ago on what conditions those who left the Russian market can return.

"Of course, we won’t do it to the disadvantage of Russian business, though we are nevertheless ready for that. And Trump is interested in it. Just as he is interested in developing normal, mutually beneficial ties in the economy, finances, logistics with any country," Sergey Lavrov said.

The Russian top diplomat noted that the U.S. administration, as it representatives themselves say, has other priorities, apart from relations with Europe.