17 May. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Former Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Russian Senator Grigory Karasin called for a serious assessment of the resumption of Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul, pointing out the importance of both direct dialogue between Moscow and Kiev and the agreements reached yesterday.

Today, the head of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin gave a positive assessment of the new round of Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul that took place yesterday, emphasizing that this meeting and its results should be taken seriously.

“Despite the camouflage gloss of some Kyiv negotiators and the traditionally cunning faces of European ideologists who constantly surround Zelensky, the talks in Turkiye should be perceived as a serious milestone on the path to resolving the crisis in Ukraine,”

– Grigory Karasin said.