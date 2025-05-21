Tbilisi continues to get rid of Saakashvili's legacy

21 May. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Tbilisi City Hall wants to get rid of another facility built during the presidency of Mikheil Saakashvili. The cinema and concert hall, known as the Fuksas pipes, in Rhike Park may be demolished.

One of the most extravagant complexes in Tbilisi, the so-called Fuksas pipes may be demolished. The city mayor and secretary general of the ruling Georgian Dream party Kakha Kaladze spoke in favor of the initiative.

"The building is not well-maintained and have turned into a trash bin. This ugly object must be dismantled, and a new project of the same scale should be implemented in its place,”

- Kakha Kaladze said.

He reported that a hotel may appear on the site of the complex.