Khojaly district welcomes another contingent of ex-IDPs

22 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another group of former internally displaced persons is returning to Azerbaijan's Khojaly and Ballija village.

At this stage, one family of five has moved to the city of Khojaly, while 8 families, totaling 29 people, have been resettled in the village of Ballija.

Persons returning to Ballija village in the Khojaly district are former IDP families who earlier temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

Currently, about 40,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former IDPs, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects.