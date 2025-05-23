Inflation in Türkiye: Central Bank maintains forecast for 2025

23 May. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Central Bank of Türkiye has kept its inflation forecast for 2025 unchanged.

According to the Turkish regulator, inflation will reach 24% this year. The policy of strict monetary control remains, the head of the Central Bank of Türkiye Fatih Karahan noted.

Next year, inflation in Türkiye is expected to be at 12%, and by 2027 it should decrease to 8%.

A moderate fiscal policy, the Central Bank's independence and consistent implementation of interest rate policy are necessary to achieve the set goals, the Turkish regulator said in a statement.

It should be noted that by the end of April, annual inflation in Türkiye had reached 37.86%.