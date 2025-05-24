Baku to host Azerbaijan Dance Festival 2025 this autumn

24 May. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

This autumn, capital of Azerbaijan will host the international dance festival Azerbaijan Dance Festival 2025. Prestigious dance championships will be held in the framework of the festival.

The international Azerbaijan Dance Festival 2025 will kick off in Baku on October 30. It is organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Union.

The large-scale event will run until November 2. It will include two prestigious championships: WDC Professional European Championship Smooth Division and WDC AL World Championships. During the competition, 16 world titles in solo and pair disciplines will be contested.