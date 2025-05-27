Ilham Aliyev visits Lachin region

27 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Lachin region and opened various production facilities.

The head of state attended the inauguration of the “LATIFA” Lachin Garment Factory - a part of the Lachin Agro-Industrial Park inaugurated on August 26, 2023.

Located in the village of Zerti in the Lachin district, the park currently hosts 12 operational enterprises.

Two more enterprises are set to begin operations within the industrial park, one of which is the “LATIFA” Lachin Garment Factory. With a total investment of 1.2 million manats, the factory will create 30 new jobs. It is expected to produce 2,000 textile items per day, including home textiles, sportswear, exclusive clothing, and other products.

Ilham Aliyev also participated in the opening of the Lachin branch of the Pirshaghi shoe factory, also operating within the Lachin Agro-Industrial Park.

The enterprise, with a total investment value of 367,900 manats, will employ 15 people, mainly residents of Lachin. The factory is capable of producing 1,500 pairs of shoes per month for men, women, and children. The enterprise also plans to export its products to European countries.

A total of 46 enterprises are planned to operate in the Lachin Agro-Industrial Park. These will include furniture factories, fish farms, food industry facilities, light industry businesses, environmentally friendly processing enterprises, a scientific-research center for small ruminants, and other enterprises.

In addition, Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the Lachin Electric Network Digital Control Center. The center is designed to ensure uninterrupted and reliable electricity supply to consumers. This facility represents an innovative solution that collects and processes data on the status of the electrical network, enabling digital control, protection, and management of the system’s equipment. To supply electricity to the facility, dual-circuit power transmission lines measuring 4.8 km in length have been laid from the "Lachin" substation. Since all control operations are conducted remotely, there is no need for permanent on-site staff.

The President of Azerbaijan also laid the foundation stone for the Lachin cable car line.

Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev briefed the head of state on the upcoming project.

Given Lachin’s breathtaking natural landscape and strong tourism potential, special emphasis has been placed on developing the district’s tourism infrastructure. The planned cable car line will be located in the city’s Boulevard area and will consist of two sections. The line will span a total length of 1,720 meters and reach a height of 300 meters, with a travel time of approximately six minutes. The system will feature 17 cabins and will be capable of transporting up to 800 passengers per hour. The Boulevard area, where the cable car line is under construction, stretches nearly 2 kilometers and has already become a popular destination for both residents and tourists.