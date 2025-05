27 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Azerbaijan today.

A guard of honor was arranged at Lachin International Airport in honor of the Pakistani PM.

Shehbaz Sharif was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and other officials.

Earlier, it was reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on May 28.