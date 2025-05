27 May. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was held in Lachin.

The talks took place in a narrow format.

Let us recall that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Azerbaijan today. He arrived at Lachin International Airport.

A guard of honor was lined up in his honor at the airport. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and other officials attended the welcoming ceremony.