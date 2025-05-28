Azerbaijan celebrating 107th anniversary of Independence Day

28 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, on May 28, the 107th anniversary of Independence Day is celebrated in Azerbaijan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled to the Azerbaijani city of Lachin today to attend events marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day. Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Lachin yesterday.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of Independence Day.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva also shared a post on her official social media page.

“Dear fellow compatriots! I congratulate you on Independence Day and wish each of you good health and happiness, and our country peace, security, and progress! May the state independence of Azerbaijan be eternal and unshakable!," the post reads.

The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was proclaimed on May 28, 1918. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic became the first democratic republic not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the whole East.

It was a parliamentary republic. Its state attributes - flag, anthem, coat of arms - were adopted. However, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic existed for only 23 months. On April 28, 1920, the republic fell.

Previously, May 28 was celebrated as Republic Day in Azerbaijan. The state holiday has been celebrated as Independence Day since 2022.